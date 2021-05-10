Exane Derivatives Has $622,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,384,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

