Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.40% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

TWCT opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

