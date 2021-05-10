Exane Derivatives Purchases 4,327 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

UBER stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

