Exane Derivatives Takes Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

