Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 241 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $146.85. 43,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,278. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

