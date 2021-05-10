Excalibur Management Corp Buys 840 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$54.84 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,843. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.