Excalibur Management Corp Buys Shares of 4,945 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 54,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

