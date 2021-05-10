Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 433,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Intel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 314,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.