Excalibur Management Corp Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 26,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

