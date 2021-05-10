Excalibur Management Corp Has $524,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.33. 70,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,562. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

