Excalibur Management Corp Makes New $413,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.57. 54,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.