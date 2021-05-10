Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 2,990 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 299,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

