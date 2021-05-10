Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

