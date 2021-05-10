EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXFO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO remained flat at $$3.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.