Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expeditors International of Washington traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.69, with a volume of 1282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.67.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $161,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

