Extendicare (EXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Extendicare to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.84 on Monday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

