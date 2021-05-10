Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

