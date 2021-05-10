Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.

NYSE FN opened at $85.25 on Monday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

