Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.
NYSE FN opened at $85.25 on Monday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
