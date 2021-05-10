Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

FB stock traded down $11.49 on Monday, reaching $307.59. 316,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The company has a market cap of $875.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

