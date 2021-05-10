Fantom Price Reaches $0.89 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001506 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $455.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.75 or 0.00802600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00105734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.66 or 0.09076035 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

