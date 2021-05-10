Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) Head to Head Contrast

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fastly and NetObjects, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 4 6 3 0 1.92 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.46%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than NetObjects.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and NetObjects’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 22.09 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -59.83 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fastly beats NetObjects on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, and cloud optimizer services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API protection, account takeover protection, bot management, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NetObjects Company Profile

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

