Feathercoin (FTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $254,318.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $254,318.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006572 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

