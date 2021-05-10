Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

