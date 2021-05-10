Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNF. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
NYSE FNF opened at $46.19 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $94,891,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.