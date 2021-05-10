Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNF. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.19 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $94,891,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

