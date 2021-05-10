Field & Main Bank Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

