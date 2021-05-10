Field & Main Bank Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average of $231.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.