Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 238.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

