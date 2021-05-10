Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

