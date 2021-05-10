Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

