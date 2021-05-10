Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $143.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.43 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

