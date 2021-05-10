Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 867.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.