Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,185. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

