Financial Counselors Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 128.97%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.