Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $191.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

