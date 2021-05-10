Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,105,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $93.17 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

