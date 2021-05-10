Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.00

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 38381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

