FinNexus (FNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.95 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00087104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.42 or 0.00811836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.42 or 0.09376131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050309 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,412,070 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

