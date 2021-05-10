Firo Price Tops $17.03 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Firo has a total market cap of $201.72 million and $19.46 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $17.03 or 0.00029204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.79 or 0.07186909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.25 or 0.02540243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.00681643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.12 or 0.00811373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00676811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.00550819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,363 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

