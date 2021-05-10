First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First American Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

