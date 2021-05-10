First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.10 Million

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report sales of $75.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $77.30 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $78.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $304.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $294.57 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

