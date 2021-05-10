First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) versus CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71% CrossFirst Bankshares 1.73% 1.84% 0.21%

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and CrossFirst Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 2.10 $23.32 million $2.68 9.99 CrossFirst Bankshares $224.93 million 3.42 $28.47 million $0.58 25.66

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Business Financial Services and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.99%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

