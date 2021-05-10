First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) versus Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Financial Comparison

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Business Financial Services and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 2.10 $23.32 million $2.68 9.99 Summit Financial Group $126.27 million 2.56 $31.87 million $2.53 9.83

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71% Summit Financial Group 22.38% 11.25% 1.09%

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Business Financial Services pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Summit Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 43 banking offices. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

