First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

