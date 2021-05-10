First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. First Financial has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $613.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

