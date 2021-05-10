First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,676 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock worth $20,675,683. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.