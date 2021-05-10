First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
FNWB stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99.
