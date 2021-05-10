First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

FNWB stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

