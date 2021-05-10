First Pacific Financial Acquires 114 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

