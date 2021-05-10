First Pacific Financial Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in IDEX were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,829. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

