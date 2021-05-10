First Pacific Financial Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in ASML were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $19.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $639.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,781. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $283.31 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.72 and its 200-day moving average is $524.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

