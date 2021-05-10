First Pacific Financial Sells 163 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,583. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

